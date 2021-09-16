Windows 11 Gets New Beta With Tips & Fixes App

A new update for the test version of Windows 11 was released by Microsoft this Wednesday (15), bringing improvements and bug fixes as usual. This build is exclusive to Channel Dev attendees and is unrelated to the stable version that will be released on October 5th.

The presence of a revamped Tips app is the main new feature of Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22458, bringing a visual inspired by the Fluent Design language, which will appear in the next generation of the software. In it, the user finds more than 100 tips to become familiar with the system, available in 36 languages.

From unknown keyboard shortcuts to make tasks easier, to suggestions for optimizing your computer, to tips for using Office and improving your gaming performance, the application will allow you to discover many new things. It also comes with a new widget.

In the statement, the Redmond giant also mentioned a small change to the power button on the Start Menu, which arrived with the build released last week, but has only been released now. It’s about adding a new alternative to quickly access login options through this area.

run bugs

Regarding bug fixes, build 22458 eliminates crashes that had been detected in the Start menu and Settings app. The latter, for example, caused the computer to crash when trying to open the display page.

The bug that made it impossible to index the system search for folders that contained the “#” symbol in the name has also been fixed. Another solution made available was for the bug present in the advanced video settings, which appeared when activating the option “More about the refresh rate”.

The full list of fixes and improvements found in the update can be found on the Microsoft blog.