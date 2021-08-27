Windows 11 Gets Microsoft 365 Widget in Mew Neta vVersion

A new Windows 11 beta was released by Microsoft this Friday (27) bringing interesting improvements for those who participate in the Insider program, in addition to the traditional bug fixes. It’s still not the version with the highest number of bugs mentioned recently by the company, in an email sent to testers.

The widget for Microsoft 365 is one of the main new features present in Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.168. Through it, it will be possible to check the most frequently opened files, recordings of meetings, news and other relevant information.

According to the Redmond giant, the personalized list will help users “keep track of their work and find the information they need with ease.” Available to corporate customers connected to an Azure Active Directory (AAD) account, it can be activated in the “Add Widgets” option.

It is also worth noting the arrival, to Microsoft Teams, of support for several languages. With the update, next-generation Windows testers can use the chat and video app in multiple languages, including Brazilian Portuguese.

Microsoft Store and patches

Subscribers to the Dev Channel will have early access to some improvements in the system’s official app store, such as the new library interface, with simpler navigation and optimized startup. Minor changes to the home page look were also added.

As for the fixes, the crashes and black screen errors in video calls in Microsoft Teams and the bug in pen-enabled devices, which made it difficult to run apps from search results, have been fixed. Flaws in the Family widget and settings menu also no longer exist.

The download of the new Windows 11 beta is now available on the Beta and Dev channels. The complete list of improvements, changes and fixes can be found on the Microsoft website.