Windows 11 Gets Live Subtitles And Other News

Windows 11: The participants of the Microsoft Insider program, registered in the Dev channel, started receiving the latest Windows 11 update yesterday (16th). the one available on Android.

Intended to help people with hearing impairment or any difficulty understanding speech, the function automatically generates subtitles for audio content. They can be displayed at the bottom and top of the screen or in a floating window, with the system allowing you to adjust their size and appearance.

According to Microsoft, live captions (the original name of the feature) also support audio from the computer’s microphone, generating subtitles during personal conversations. While very useful, the feature is only available in English for now.

Enabling live subtitles in Windows 11 can be done in the “Accessibility” option of the quick settings, on the taskbar, or from the keyboard shortcut “Win + Ctrl + L”. When activating the function for the first time, you will need to download the speech model that enables live captions on your computer.