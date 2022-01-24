Windows 11 Gets A Version For Android Phones In Project

Windows 11: Developer group Renegade Project managed to run Windows 11 on various Android devices like OnePlus 7, Google Pixel 3, Xiaomi Mi 9 and Samsung Galaxy S9+. Although Windows is best known as the operating system for x86 PCs, ambitious modders are able to create mobile versions of Microsoft’s OS by changing the firmware.

The Renegade Project now brings the possibility to run Windows 11 (or Windows 10) on mobile phones. The process is a bit complex, according to XDA Developers. It is necessary to create a custom firmware from scratch, compile a Tianocore EDK II image on the device’s bootloader and some more manual modifications in the installer.

The developers of the Renegade Project say the list of supported devices for Windows 10 and 11 on smartphones is expected to grow as other programmers contribute to the project’s portability. Those interested in contributing to the Renegade Project can access the source code on GitHub.

Windows and ARM

At the end of last year, Microsoft announced the implementation of support for computers based on the ARM architecture in 64 Bits. The move helps Windows 11 expand to other platforms thanks to the emulation capability. But despite the range of possibilities, the software giant has put aside its interest in competing in the market with its own mobile OS. With that, it remains for programmers to create Windows mods for smartphone users from ARM64 onwards.

Below is the list of devices that can run the new version of Windows:

ASUS ZenFone 5Z

Odin

Google Pixel 3

LG G7 ThinQ

LG V30

LG V35

LG V40

Meizu 16

Meizu 16 Plus

Moto Z2 Force

Nokia 9 PureView

OnePlus 5

OnePlus 5T

OnePlus 6

OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7 Pro

OPPO Find X

Snapdragon 720G QRD

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus

Smartisan Nut R1

Sony Xperia XZ2

Black Shark

Mi 6

Mi 8

Mi 8 Pro

Mi 9

Mi Mix 2

Mi Mix 2S

Mi Mix 3

Mi Mix 3 5G

Mi Pad 4

Mi Pad 5

POCO F1

Redmi K20 Pro/Mi 9T Pro

Vivo NEX Dual Display

ZTE Axon 9 Pro

ZTE Nubia X