Windows 11: Get To Know Useful System Shortcuts

Windows 11 preview is available to many users through Windows Insider. Among the many new features, the upcoming operating system from Microsoft features new keyboard shortcuts that are useful for everyday use.

Although some “tricks” of Windows 10 still remain, the new software brought some modifications that make tasks more productive. Get to know some of them:

Windows key + W to access widgets

Widgets are one of the new features of Windows 11. The tool allows you to check information about the weather, read news and even consult the user’s personal calendar.

So Microsoft created a shortcut to quickly access the resource. One should just press the Windows key + W to open the Widgets panel, eliminating the need to click on the option in the taskbar.

Windows key + Z to organize windows

For multitasking people, Windows 11 has the Snap Groups feature that lets you adjust windows with different display layouts. This option can be accessed by hovering the mouse or stylus over the maximize button.

However, when pressing the Windows key + Z after clicking on the title bar, the user will see all available Snap Groups options. A simple trick that gives you more agility to organize your workspace.