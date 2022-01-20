Windows 11 Gains Voice Access Improvements In Beta

Windows 11: Members of Microsoft’s Insider program received a new Windows 11 update this Wednesday (19), which adds improvements and bug fixes. The news is in build 22538, made available first to Dev Channel subscribers.

Launched in December in beta, Windows 11 voice access brings some changes, improving the hands-free PC experience. Now, the user can use the tool with the touch keyboard on the screen, whether to enter numbers and punctuation, spell words, add emojis and more.

Just say “Show Keyboard” for the feature to activate, and then give the specific command for whatever you want — when you say “Click 2”, for example, the number two is entered into a text field. When you say “Hide keyboard”, the function is disabled.

This update also brings the new weather icon on the taskbar for all channel participants, a visual released only for a restricted group of users, previously. Revamped lock screen touch keyboard design and HTTPS boot for Hyper-V Generation 2 virtual machines are some of the other improvements.

bugs fixed

There are many fixes present in this preview of Windows 11, such as the one that eliminates the audio delay that appears in video playbacks after waking up from sleep or hibernation mode. The Redmond giant said it also fixed the signal strength indicators in the Wi-Fi network list so that they display the exact level of each connection.

Issues related to Task Manager, File Explorer and the taskbar’s long format date and time display on secondary monitors are some of the other bugs fixed.

Check out the full list of Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22538 improvements and fixes on the Microsoft page.