Windows 11 Gains Teams Shortcuts and Taskbar Time

A new update for Windows 11 was released by Microsoft this Thursday (10), bringing several improvements for members of the Insider program, as well as fixing a number of bugs in the system. Build 22000.526 arrives first in the Beta and Release Preview channels of the test program.

Among the novelties, it is worth noting the addition of the weather widget to the taskbar, similar to the news and interests tool released for Windows 10 last year. If the user has the taskbar aligned to the center, the new button will appear on the left, displaying the weather content.

By hovering the mouse over it, it is possible to view the weather information in your city, displayed on an automatically open screen, which disappears when you move the cursor, removing it from the area. The icon symbolizing the current weather condition and temperature will be continuously displayed on the bar.

Another improvement present in the update is the possibility of quickly sharing open app windows directly from the taskbar, in conferences held in Microsoft Teams. This option is visible when hovering the mouse over the desired program icon, facilitating the distribution of content.

More improvements and fixes

Teams also gained a new microphone icon, which can be seen on the taskbar during an active video call. Through it, the user can activate and mute the audio of meetings even without opening the communicator window, according to the Redmond giant.

Added clock and date to taskbars of external monitors connected to the computer, support for Windows Hello for Business Cloud Trust, and improvements related to remote desktop are other new additions. There is also the ability to share cookies between Internet Explorer mode in Edge and the current big tech browser.

As for fixes, the build fixes issues related to time zone list in system settings, Windows search service, task manager startup, and Windows Server 2016. The complete list of improvements and fixes present in Windows 11 Build 22000.526 is available on the Microsoft website.