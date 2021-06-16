Windows 11: Download New System Wallpapers

Windows 11: While Microsoft is hiding Windows 11 news, new operating system leaks keep popping up on the internet. Now the first wallpapers have been shared by the leaker Aggiornamenti Lumia.

The images are very similar to the ones that appear in the leaked build of the new OS. Highlighting various shades of blue – apparently the official color of the next Windows – they feature a kind of fabric that forms a bouquet.

To download the wallpapers, enter this tweet and save the images on your device.

New look

Building on Windows 10X, Windows 11 should bring many new elements to users. The first screenshots show a minimalist interface with rounded corners and the Start menu in the center of the taskbar.

Other new features are the redesigned icons and the implementation of new animations. In particular, there will be replacement of some thumbnails that are used by Microsoft since Windows 95.

Several of these changes were revealed by members of the Windows Insider program. Interestingly, they won’t receive any new Windows 10 preview updates until the next brand event.

Windows 11 announcement

Microsoft has a conference scheduled for June 24th (Thursday). Industry rumors point to the official announcement of Windows 11 – or Windows Sun Valley, as the system is being called.

To feed expectations for the event, the brand released an 11-minute “relaxing sounds” video. So, the audio hides an easter egg: it has decelerated versions of the old Windows startup themes.