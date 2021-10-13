Windows 11 Does Not Support Non-Standard ASCII Characters

Windows 11: Microsoft’s new operating system was released a few days ago, but users have already started reporting problems. According to new reports posted on the internet, Microsoft is blocking the Windows 11 update on PCs with software that requires registration codes with non-ASCII characters.

Those computers that have already updated Windows 10 to the new version, and have software with non-ASCII registration code, should not be able to open the apps. What’s worse is that it can end up causing serious problems on upgraded computers, even like the infamous blue screen.

“Compatibility issues have been found between applications that use some non-ASCII characters in their registry keys or subkeys. Affected applications may fail to open and may cause other issues or errors in Windows, including the possibility of receiving a blue screen error,” Microsoft revealed.

Some errors caused by this mishap can become irreparable damage to a PC that has already received the update. In other words, in these cases, it will only be possible to fix it by doing a clean format.

What is ASCII?

ASCII (American Standard Code for Information Interchange) is an alphanumeric code standard created for computers in the 1960s—until that time, the rules were different on each PC, which is why ASCII was so revolutionary.

Basically, ASCII’s function is to standardize the way that computers represent alphanumeric characters, that is, with letters, numbers, accents, signs and other important codes. Thus, the operating system will process binary information and “respond” with ASCII characters.