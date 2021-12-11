Windows 11 Color Of The Year Themed New Wallpapers Have Been Shared!

Collaborating with Pantone, Microsoft designed 4 new Color oftheYear wallpapers and corresponding themes.

Microsoft released the Windows 11 operating system with 18 different wallpapers. Besides the default blue wallpaper that we are all familiar with, other wallpapers also have a very aesthetic design. Now, the company has shared new wallpapers and themes with the end of 2021.

Microsoft has partnered with Pantone, a color catalog company, to share new and varied wallpapers for Windows 11, as well as themes to match them. Here are the new wallpapers and themes of Windows 11…

New wallpapers and themes for Windows 11

The company shared new wallpapers prepared with the best colors of the year selected by the Pantone Color Formula Guide, which includes 2058 colors, and themes suitable for them. Moreover, these 4 new themes offered to users by Microsoft are completely free. The company talked about how each design was inspired by the color of the year in its blog post on its website.



You can get free wallpapers and themes that can be easily accessed by every user with Microsoft Store. Moreover, it is not only available in Windows 11, but also in Windows 10. Pantone Color of the Year 2022 themes will be automatically available on your computer as soon as you download them.

Many Microsoft apps will also adapt to these themes, including Edge, Teams, and PowerPoint. Microsoft will continue to work on integrating Pantone’s color of the year with its applications and operating system. Also, the selected color will be applied to 4 different PowerPaint themes.

Microsoft plans to work with Pantone not only this year, but next year as well. In 2022, wallpapers and themes designed with a new color are waiting for us. The chosen color will also be included in both Microsoft Edge and PowerPoint themes.