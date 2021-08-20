Windows 11: Clock Gains Productivity-Oriented Functions

Microsoft presented this Thursday (19) new functions of the Clock application that will integrate Windows 11. Users of the Windows Insiders platform have already received an operating system update with the features.

The new watch will feature, in addition to a stopwatch, alarm clock and built-in time zones, a feature called Focus Sessions. It’s a Pomodoro-style counter so you can take a few minutes out of your routine to be as productive as possible.

This is possible not only with the establishment of countdowns, but also with integration with Microsoft To-Do to-do list and Spotify playlists — including your own favorite lists or ready-made selections geared towards concentration.

The function has been cited before by the head of the Windows division, Panos Panay, as one of the most exciting of the new version of the system.

In addition to making daily appointments, you can check your daily and weekly performance from reports that reveal your productivity over the days.

In addition to the new watch, Microsoft has also released the installation of Windows 11 via ISO to members of the Windows Insiders program.