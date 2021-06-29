Windows 11 Causes TPM Module Prices To Skyrocket and Out Of Stock

Windows 11: Unveiled on Thursday (24), Windows 11 will require an active TPM 2.0 (Trusted Platform Module) chip in the computer to function, as revealed by Microsoft. And all it took was the requirement to become public for the demand for the component to increase in online stores, leading to higher prices and even its lack in some retailers.

According to a survey by HTC’s senior executive VIVE Shen Ye, TPM module prices soared 12 hours after the announcement of the new generation of Windows. In a post on his Twitter account, on Friday (25), he showed that the values ​​had increased four times compared to the previous price charged for the device.

According to Ye, a TPM 2.0 chip made by Gigabyte, which previously cost $24.90, went on sale for $99.90 soon after the Redmond giant confirmed the product’s demand. In direct conversion, at today’s price, prices jumped from R$ 123 to R$ 495, a considerable increase.

For the executive, the blame for price inflation lies with the “speculators”, people who would be buying large quantities of the module to resell at a profit, taking advantage of a possible high demand for the component in the future. He also criticized Microsoft for imposing the need to use the processor to update the system.

Upward trend in other brands

The rise in prices of TPM 2.0 chips was also noticed in models produced by other brands, as pointed out by Tom’s Hardware website. Modules manufactured by ASUS, SuperMicro and MSI have become more expensive and are already unavailable in some online stores, which can make life difficult for those who need to purchase them.

It is important to point out that the component is present in most newer PCs, in addition to the possibility of the physical module being optional in some cases. That way, it’s worth checking if you have the technology installed on your device before you go shopping.