Windows 11: Bug Causes Excessive RAM Usage And May Cause Slowdowns

Windows 11: Officially released this week, Windows 11 is experiencing a memory leak issue. This bug occurs when a program slowly consumes the computer’s RAM memory even after it is closed.

Noticed by members of Windows Insider, the crash is being frequent when opening File Explorer windows. This can start to slow down PCs with the new operating system from Microsoft.

DigitalTrends performed a test to analyze the bug and opened about 50 File Explorer windows in Windows 11. Then the Task Manager was used to measure the amount of RAM consumed by the software.

In idle mode, Explorer uses about 80 MB of memory, and after opening the 50 tabs, consumption jumped to 640 MB. However, when closing all the screens, the program continued using about 420 MB.

Surprisingly, even with the software completely closed, the RAM backlog continued to grow slowly. Experts noted that consumption rose by 3 MB each time and reached more than 1 GB.

When repeating the test using Resource Monitor, the DigitalTrends team came across the same RAM consumption results. As a result, the memory “stolen” by this task cannot be shared with other programs and slows down PCs.