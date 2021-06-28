Windows 11: Big tip For Release Date From Microsoft

Windows 11 was introduced at a recent event. The release date of Microsoft’s new operating system, Windows 11, was allegedly given as a clue.

Providing users with the best experience to date with Windows 10, Microsoft introduced Windows 11 after six years. The US technology giant, which made serious changes in the general user experience and performance compared to the previous version, introduced the innovation into our lives with this version.

The operating system, which comes with quite impressive features, has changed the design, animations, the start menu and various areas that affect the overall user experience. Windows 11, which is a matter of curiosity for many users, has not been fully released, although it can be installed with various files.

Microsoft didn’t reveal Windows 11 release date but left clues

Microsoft, which has not yet shared a release date, has confirmed that the operating system will be released before the end of the year. This covers a very large period of time and users are left with whether to upload the leaked iso file. But there is a possibility that Microsoft has already given the release date of Windows 11. According to an emerging claim, Microsoft left a few hints about when the operating system could ship.

In the “Microsoft Teams” message at the Windows 11 event, “Excited to upgrade to 11… can’t wait for October to arrive!” was writing. This message was sent from Stevie Batiche, chief engineer of Surface products, to another employee of Microsoft. This may be a reference to a new Surface device that will be introduced in October, or it may be a hidden clue that shows the Windows 11 release date.

However, there are multiple details that indicate that October will be the release date. Another is that the date in the images published by the company is always October 20. When all these come together, the new operating system is more likely to meet users on October 20.

So what do you think about this subject? Do you think Windows 11 will come out on October 20? Do not forget to share your views in the comments section.