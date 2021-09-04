Windows 11: Android Support Found in Microsoft Store

Windows 11: Last Thursday (2), the XDA Developers website revealed the presence of an add-on to support Android applications on Windows 11. Called “Windows Subsystem for Android”, the application was found in the Microsoft Store and it is a non-functional temporary listing, a “place reservation”.

The news was discovered shortly after Microsoft announced that Windows 11 will not ship with native support for Android apps — one of the main features expected by fans. Although the listing indicates that the add-on is still under development, its description does not provide further details about its content.

On your page, you might read the message: “Microsoft Confidential — For testing purposes — Do not take screenshots or report on content.” In addition, there is another temporary text involving the supposed minimum requirements of the component which, however, appear to contain errors and inconsistencies.

According to the listing, the minimum requirements for running the component are: “Windows 10 version 22000.0 or higher; Xbox One”. However, the referenced version is Windows 11, with Build 22449.0 being the last release on the developer channel.

Similarly, Microsoft has not suggested that Android apps will be Xbox compatible during its events, indicating that its mention could be more of an error. This evidence is reinforced by the description itself, which details that the component is exclusive to computers.

controversial availability

With no expected arrival date, Android application compatibility on Windows 11 is still under development and may take some time to be implemented by Microsoft. Its postponement discouraged some fans of the company, however, it is still a long-awaited feature and stands out among the rest.