Windows 10’s Optional Latest Update Destroys Flash

US-based technology giant Microsoft has released an optional update for Windows 10 users. This update coded “KB4577586” ensures that Adobe Flash, which will be buried in the dusty shelves of history by the end of the year, is removed from the system and cannot be installed again. This move by Microsoft will speed up Flash’s death a little bit more.

Although the software update KB4577586 released by Microsoft for Windows 10 is optional for now, this will change. Company officials state that the tool to remove Adobe Flash from Windows 10 will be tried to be delivered to all Windows 10 users with a recommended update. By the summer of 20212, there will be no link between Microsoft and Adobe Flash.

By the way, Microsoft isn’t the only company turning its back on Adobe Flash. Google made a statement on the subject and announced that by the end of the year, it would break the link between Chrome and Adobe Flash. Adobe, the developer of Flash, which has managed to find itself in the deepest part of our lives for years, will finish Flash this year. The company says it will publish some guides for users in the future.



