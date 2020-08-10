Windows 10 will tell you which apps are consuming RAM

The world of computers is the most diverse, depending on the construction of your team. But not everything comes down to a good processor, a powerful graphics or an important cooling system. The applications you use have a lot to do not only with space, but also with RAM consumption. This problem can be reduced in Windows 10 with the arrival of a new tool.

Microsoft its new function to have more space in RAM

One of the things that annoys users the most is that their device starts working slowly. The reasons can be many, but most of the time it has to do with the increase of the data in the memory of the same. It is an exercise in logic, and if you have less and less space to move files, the device will take longer.

Here the ROM, or what is commonly known as internal space, is not the only thing that influences. RAM is the other critical point and in Windows 10 they want to help you reduce the consumption of RAM with its new function. It turns out that those of Redmond will soon bring a new, more complete section to monitor the destination of the resources that your PC has.

This new tool would be placed, according to what they have in TechRadar, in the applications section of the configuration. Here you will have everything you need to know about the memory of the terminal and you will see both the installed apps and those that are working. This second is the new section and it will tell you what impact they have on both the CPU and memory. This will be measured in a percentage so that you have an idea of ​​what each one occupies and you will also have control over which ones you want to eliminate to clear the previous sections and make your machine work at a good speed again.

Goodbye to the task manager?

The arrival of this new feature in Windows 10 settings raises an important question: is this a ‘goodbye’ to the task manager function? For now, the firm would keep these two features active, the new one being a simple version of the older one. Anyway, if you are from the old school, you may be in the habit of pressing the mythical combination ctrl + alt + del and delete all the apps you have, hogging all the RAM and CPU.



