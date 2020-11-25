Windows 10 Will Run Android Apps Directly

A trusted source announced a new feature Microsoft has developed for Windows 10. This feature, which is said to be offered to users at the beginning of 2021, enables applications developed for Android to run directly on Windows 10. In this way, the era of using emulators will be over.

World-renowned journalist Zac Bowden, who has leaked information about Microsoft, made a statement that will make Windows 10 users smile. According to Bowden’s statements, the use of emulators to run Android applications on computers will be a date in 2021. Because allegedly, Microsoft continues to work on a feature that will allow Android apps to run directly on Windows 10.

Zac Bowden didn’t mention how this feature would work in his comments on the subject. However, Bowden said that this feature is at the end of the development phase and that the feature will be available to Windows 10 users at the beginning of 2021. Expressing that he is trying to get detailed information about the new feature of Windows 10, the journalist underlines that he will continue to share new information.

Android users will not need any third-party apps after this feature

If you are using a Samsung branded smartphone, you can already run Android apps with Windows 10. The cooperation agreement between the two giants already allows for a freer experience. The new feature will expand this situation to the entire Android ecosystem. In other words, whether your phone is Xiaomi or OPPO, all users will be able to run Android applications on Windows 10 in 2021.

Android users could not get enough of this kind of opportunity before. Some people even turned to Macs when considering buying a new computer. However, with such a feature, the Windows 10 experience of Android users will be greatly improved. Technology writers believe that this type of feature will drive Android users to PCs.



