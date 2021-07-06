Windows 10 Will Receive 21H2 Update With News in October

Windows 10: Even having announced Windows 11, which should be available later this year, Microsoft will not leave the current generation of the operating system aside. So much so that a new update for Windows 10 is expected to be released in October, as reported by Windows Latest today (5).

According to the website, the Windows 10 21H2 update will include a number of new features to cater primarily to people who cannot install Windows 11 due to hardware requirements. Among the new features, support for the Trusted Platform Module (TPM) on Intel Tiger Lake processors should be added.

Improvements to Windows Hello were also mentioned by the publication. In the May update, the Redmond giant allowed the use of external cameras built into the device to perform authentication, and now it will be possible to use them even with the laptop closed.

The October 2021 update will also bring the ability to generate OpenXPS (.oxps) files in the Microsoft XPS Document Writer. Enterprise customers of the system will also be covered with new features, such as greater ease in managing on-demand resources and language packs using WSUS or Configuration Manager.

Support until 2025

Anyone who continues to use Windows 10 after the release of the next generation system, whether willingly or not meeting Microsoft’s requirements, will still be supported by the manufacturer for a few years. The company recently announced that it will release updates to the current version through 2025.

For Windows 10 21H2, the update must reach computers through traditional Windows Update channels in the form of an activation package. The availability will be from October, on a date to be confirmed.

Windows 11 is expected to be released to select users later this year, but a broader release is only expected in 2022.