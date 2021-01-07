Windows 10 will have news and weather on the taskbar

Microsoft unveiled, on Wednesday (6), some of the features that are under test and could reach Windows 10 soon, in the next major update of the operating system in 2021. The main novelty is the addition of a news widget and weather forecast to the taskbar.

The new feature, called by the company “News and Interests”, is to the left of the system tray. It allows quick and seamless access to an “integrated dynamic content feed” updated throughout the day, including the latest news and detailed weather information for your region.

According to the Redmond giant, the feed can be personalized with content of the user’s greatest interest, such as sports, music, technology, politics, cuisine, education, etc., provided by more than 4,500 vehicles from around the world. In the weather forecast part, live weather maps are also available.

The novelty, which at the moment can be tested by members of the Windows Insiders program in the United States, Canada, Australia, India and Great Britain, works in conjunction with the version of the Microsoft Edge based on Chromium, which needs to be installed on the PC. The feature can also be disabled if the user is not interested in the displayed information.

Other news and improvements

In addition to the news and weather widget, build 21286 of Windows 10 Insider Preview also offers the possibility to create and manage storage spaces within the Settings application. That way, the user is able to add and remove disk drives and optimize pools more easily.

There is also a new option to execute any Linux command specified at the start of a Windows distribution for Linux (WSL) and adjustments in the “Set time zone automatically” tool, based on user feedback, facilitating the transition between different times.

The build also has performance improvements in Windows file recovery and the introduction of two simplified recovery modes, in addition to presenting several bug fixes previously reported by participants in the Microsoft testing program.