Windows 10 will get customization on the lock screen

Last week we saw Microsoft release the new builds of Windows 10 Dev with support for ARM applications and now more news has been discovered in this version that was only released for developers. According to a leaker, new customization options for the lock screen should be added soon in the system.

The evidence of the new feature was found in an option for the system administrator present in build 21277, which allows to activate or deactivate the “Background movement of the Windows lock screen”.

Prevent lock screen background motion Windows 10 build 21277 GPO pic.twitter.com/bivAdbQT47 — Tero Alhonen (@teroalhonen) December 15, 2020

The image shared by Tero Alhonen shows some descriptions for the functionality, which makes the background image of the screen animated according to the movement of the tablet or computer using the system. For that, it is necessary that the device has an accelerometer to detect this movement, a sensor more easily found in 2 in 1 computers and tablets.

The functionality is not yet active on the system, as no configuration allows it to be activated for now, but it is possible that Microsoft will simply put it into action in the future, since even an option for the system administrator to manage it is already available.

On the other hand, it would be very interesting for Microsoft to enable the feature based on the movement of the mouse, since the vast majority of Windows computers do not have an accelerometer, as do traditionally shaped desktops and notebooks. That way the pointer could orient this panoramic effect on the screen.



