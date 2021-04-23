Windows 10: widget brings news feed to taskbar

Windows 10: Microsoft announced on Thursday (22) the new feature of the taskbar of Windows 10. Named “News and Interests”, the widget presents the latest information about the world and the weather forecast.

The purpose of the tool is to speed up users’ access to information that would be fetched manually. Thus, all of them will be within reach of a click on the taskbar.

Using more than 4,500 news sources, the feed will feature fully personalized content. Based on the user’s choices, headlines on relevant subjects, sports scores, finances and weather will be displayed.

Saving time and helping to stay focused, the tool offers a simplified reading experience. In addition, the person can save the content to read it at another time or share it on social networks.

If the user is not interested in using the tool, it will be possible to disable it in the Windows 10 settings. There is also the option to leave only the weather information on the taskbar.

News feed debut

According to Microsoft, the new news tool will arrive in PCs with Windows version 2004 or higher in the coming weeks. Users do not need to do any procedure to enable it after the update.

However, according to information from The Verge, users who opted for the April 2021 update preview should receive the update later on Thursday (21).

For months in testing, experts expected the news feed to be released as part of the 21H2 update in the second half of 2021. However, the feature has been backported to versions 20H2 and 2004 (launched in 2020) and 1909 (launched in 2019) .