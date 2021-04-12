Windows 10 Why does have so many bugs?

Windows 10: It has become fashionable: when Microsoft releases one of the Windows 10 updates, it is only a matter of time before an error appears. It seems that we have never had so many different bugs caused by downloads of improvements and fixes that should improve the system. But why does this happen? Is the number of errors greater now or is it printing? What to do to not be harmed by this?

Windows 10 error

The bugs are many and most of them involve incompatibility with something that is working. That is, when installing the update, a service that was previously working suddenly starts to have problems. Faults can be activated by the most varied sectors of the system, from the Start Menu to the connection with other devices, such as printers.

Several of them require you to complete a series of steps to make the mistake appear, so many people will never come across one, while others are a little more common. And errors range from simpler visual flaws, like an out-of-place icon, to error messages and the dreaded blue screen of death, which forces you to restart the system and can result in data loss if you didn’t save that document or work that was already halfway through.

The good news is that Microsoft is actively looking at forums and social networks, as well as more direct channels, like sections on Reddit and the official website itself, to monitor the appearance of possible problems. Then she can pause a problematic update and send a patch as soon as possible. But the bad news is that it has become so frequent, with such high demand, that the company simply cannot fix everything in the desired time.

Why are errors constant?

One of the most complete explanations for this situation came in 2019, when a former Microsoft software developer, Jerry Berg, who worked at the company for 15 years, told a little about the company’s backstage and what changed there in Windows 10 .

According to Berg, Microsoft until 2015 had an entire division of employees whose function was to test the operating system in all possible ways, in various scenarios and with different devices, before the builds were released to the public.

With that, there were also some automated scanning processes, but the service was more manual and done by people. However, over the years the company has been transforming this division, especially when it decided to focus on three platforms at the same time: Windows, Xbox and Windows Phone.

Probably to save time and money, she started testing using virtual machines only. That is, Windows 10 is emulated in an improvised way in conditions that are not necessarily the same as the computer in your house, for example. Therefore, mistakes end up escaping even if they try to control everything.

Windows Insider

One of the solutions found by Microsoft is the Windows Insider program, with fans and developers who gain early access to updates and can send both criticisms, suggestions and bug warnings.

However, the reports are not always accurate or perfect, and the company is unable to hook everything, only those who receive more interactions. Currently, the Windows Insiders program has three test “layers”, with different people registered in each one.

In addition, updates are increasingly fragmented and frequent, which has a good side and a bad side. The good thing is that the news is available more quickly, which can be as many new features as corrections, at a practically monthly pace. The bad thing is that it also means more chances of the appearance of bugs and incompatibilities.

Another reason, which was not pointed out by Berg, is that people are increasingly demanding and sharing the flaws through all possible channels, from specialized sites to social networks. This means that any and all bugs will end up in the news, even to let you know if something strange happens on your computer.

But take it easy, not every update bug is serious or can be easily activated. In addition, the evolution of Windows 10 since its launch in 2015 so far is huge, so there are those who say that in fact the community is getting too hard on the company and that the situation is not even that serious.

After all, is Windows 10 good?

And then we get into an impasse: bugs can get in the way, but running out of official updates is a bigger problem, since they include optimizations and also fix any security holes that can be exploited. They can save you from being the victim of an invasion, for example, or free up the use of any long-awaited tool.

In fact, this is the main reason for you to always keep your operating system in the most current version possible. In other words, it is still better to keep your computer always up to date, trusting that Microsoft quickly corrects the errors found and they are not that serious. Or, at most, wait a day or two to await reports of serious bugs.

And so? Do you think Windows 10 has a lot of bugs or is it overkill? What should Microsoft do to improve this scenario? Have you ever been the victim of any of these errors after downloading a new build? Tell us in the comments!