Windows 10 v2004 failure can cause permanent damage

With each update or new version of Windows 10, a number of problems are discovered by users. It was no different with the 2004 version of the Microsoft operating system. Now, users have discovered an error that can shorten the life of their SSD.

Reports indicate that the optimization tool failed to burn the last time a disc had been defragmented. In practice, the OS not realizing when it performed the process causes it to generate more optimizations of the drives than normal, and this would damage the storage part.

The defragmentation of a disk serves to organize the files and make them accessible more quickly. However, Windows 10 optimizations for the action also end up wearing this type of unit further.

And where does the bug enter the story? The failure caused the optimization tool to perform the action every time the machine is restarted. The expectation is that the SSD, with this, will suffer 30 times more than under normal conditions.

Correction released, but for few

Microsoft itself has claimed to be aware of the error and has released a fix. However, the solution is only available to users of the Insider program, with build 19042.487 (20H2).

Meanwhile, users of Windows 10 v2004 who are outside the company’s testing initiative remain with the problem, until the update with the end of it is released in the latest final version of the operating system.

And now what do I do?

Anyone who doesn’t want to wait for the Redmond giant to make the fix available to everyone, one of the recommendations that can prevent future problems is to disable automatic defragmentation of your storage disk.

To do this, you must press the “Windows + Q” keys and type “CMD”. When the Command Prompt option appears, right click and choose to “Run as Administrator”. Finally copy and paste the following command and press the “Enter” button:

REG ADD “HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE \ SOFTWARE \ Microsoft \ Dfrg \ BootOptimizeFunction” / V Enable / T REG_SZ / D N / F

REG ADD “HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE \ SOFTWARE \ Microsoft \ Dfrg \ BootOptimizeFunction” / V OptimizeComplete / T REG_SZ / D No / F

REG ADD “HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE \ SOFTWARE \ Microsoft \ Windows \ CurrentVersion \ OptimalLayout” / V EnableAutoLayout / T REG_DWORD / D 0 / F

Microsoft is expected to release the patch for non-Insiders with Windows 10 v2004 later this week.



