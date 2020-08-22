Windows 10 update with new Start Menu may arrive soon

The next update of Windows 10 may arrive earlier than expected, according to rumors. Recent findings from the Windows Latest website reveal that the update with notable news is in the final stage of development and almost ready for launch in the testing program.

This would be the version 20H2 of Windows 10, introducing not only small corrections and adjustments but also good news, including the new Start Menu, with blocks of applications that follow the colors of the system. The distribution of the content would be done soon, due to the stage of development and release method.

The update would also bring the optimization of the experience for users of tablets and 2-in-1 computers. Still, the list of news is not as long as that of the update distributed in March, reserving for 2021 the features not yet seen.

Distribution

Naturally, before reaching the general public, the 20H2 version should go out first for insiders and volunteers from the Windows 10 testing program, a crucial step to avoid major problems being taken straight to the final distribution.

This time, the Windows 10 update will be delivered as a package for users in version 2004, similarly to what was done in the last year. The only requirement is that the operating system has followed quality and security updates by June this year.

Those who prefer to wait for the major issues to be fixed in the March update will be able to download the new features and avoid complications. As for the date, we can expect the release of the tools within 2 months; at the latest in November.



