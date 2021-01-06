Windows 10 update will remove Flash Player for good

Adobe ended support for Flash Player on December 31, 2020, a traditional plugin that peaked in the early years of the 21st century. Now, it’s time for the software to be removed entirely from Windows 10, with the release of an update by Microsoft, scheduled to be released as early as 2021.

According to Windows Latest, the update package was launched by Microsoft in October last year as an option for some users. But between mid-January and early February, the update will arrive for everyone and automatically, removing Flash Player from the operating system.

The patch, which received the suggestive name “Update to remove Adobe Flash Player”, will permanently uninstall the software, but only in the Control Panel. It is compatible with any build of Windows 10, on ARM and x86 processors, also including Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012.

According to the Redmond giant, the effects of the update are permanent and there is no way to reverse them. But if the user needs to continue to have Adobe Flash running on their computer, for whatever reason, they can activate the system restoration tool or bet on a more drastic solution, formatting the machine.

Browsers will not be affected

Even if you remove Flash, the update will not be able to completely eliminate it from the system. Browsers, for example, will continue to rely on the player if it has not been blocked. Chrome, Safari and Firefox have already done so, while Edge is expected to remove it in January.

The manual installation of the plugin will also not be automatically removed by Microsoft. In this case, the user himself will be responsible for deleting it, according to his needs.

To find out if Flash is still installed on the PC, just use the search bar in the “Applications” option in the Windows “Settings” menu, searching for “Flash”.