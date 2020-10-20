Windows 10 update: see how the new Start menu looks

Microsoft is today launching its long-awaited Windows 10 update from October 2020. With an audience of more than one billion users, the upgrade is more of a package (Service Pack) than a standalone version. However, some new features promise to be quite interesting, such as the new Start menu, some changes to Alt + Tab, and the new Chromium-based Edge.

A new Start menu

The big visual impact of the update is undoubtedly the new Start menu. Microsoft’s revamped design does away with the solid color behind the app’s logos, and adds a smooth transparent background. That is, the Start menu maintains its functionality, but applications are now more easily found.

Most comprehensive Alt + Tab

The second change is a return to the classic use of Alt + Tab. The shortcut, traditionally used to cycle through desktop applications opened in the Windows session, will now also include all tabs open in Microsoft Edge.

New for gamers

The last important addition is aimed at gamers. Normally, Microsoft has never made it easy to set monitor refresh rates for games. You can now switch to higher rates directly from the Windows 10 settings panel (Settings> System> Video, Advanced video settings).

The October update also includes other improvements. Notifications will include application logos at the top to make them more easily identifiable, the taskbar has been organized to include new Windows 10 users, and tablet mode will no longer show a notification if you are using a 2 in 1 laptop .

Can I install the update now?

Despite being officially available today, you may still not be able to install the Windows 10 October 2020 update. That’s because Microsoft generally takes a gradual approach to its releases. Not to mention that this update is coming in the middle of a pandemic, where everyone is dependent on computers like never before in history.



