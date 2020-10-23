Windows 10 update has caused bugs and slowness

The latest Windows 10 update, released on Tuesday (20), is presenting a number of problems. According to reports by some users, one of the main bugs causes parts of the desktop to stop working or simply disappear from the screen.

A report from Windows Latest suggests that these problems affect only those who applied the latest round of patches for the Windows 10 November 2019 update and May this year update.

In the Feedback Hub application, which gathers suggestions and criticisms from users, a report says: “Taskbar appearing and disappearing constantly, obviously Windows Explorer is crashing. This happens for about 30 seconds and finally the desktop is displayed and Windows Explorer starts to work “.

The user in question informed that, when uninstalling the patch (KB4579311) for update released in May 2020, the system started up normally.

Other problems

In addition to desktop instabilities, the update also affected the performance of some machines, which have slow and blue screen crashes. Other reports still cite network and Internet problems.

The update also affected the use of printers that, in some cases, cannot be accessed by the system. On this, Microsoft has already manifested itself with a simple and quick solution: just disconnect the printer, restart the PC and reconnect it.

The expectation is that the company will release a broader solution soon. Now, we want to know: are these problems also happening on your computer? Share your experience in the comments below!



