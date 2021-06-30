Windows 10: Update Fixes PDFs Bug in Internet Explorer

Windows 10 received an update that fixes the bug that prevents PDFs from opening in certain programs. The KB5004760 emergency update is available for versions 2004, 20H2 and 21H1, in addition to the 2004 and 20H2 editions of Windows Server.

According to Microsoft, the problem only affects Internet Explorer users. In this case, there is an error when activating the option “Enable 64-bit Processes for Advanced Protected Mode” available in the advanced settings of the software.

“An optional update is available from the Microsoft Update Catalog to address an issue where Internet Explorer 11 and browser-related applications may fail to open PDFs,” the company said in a statement.

In other cases, the bug also prevents the files from being read. For example, they can be loaded just as a gray background when using the Adobe Acrobat plug-in.

To resolve the issue, users must manually download the update from the Microsoft Update Catalog. IT administrators can also manually import it into Windows Server Update Services (WSUS).

Alternative solutions

Microsoft has also disclosed alternative means for users who cannot immediately install the update. To guarantee the opening of PDFs, the company recommends choosing between the following options:

Open the PDF directly in Adobe Acrobat instead of using Internet Explorer 11 or other affected software.

IE 11 only: Disable the “Enable 64-bit Processes for Enhanced Protected Mode” option on the Advanced tab in Internet Options.

Although it has been replaced by Microsoft Edge, Internet Explorer is still used by companies across many industries. This is because the browser serves as the basis for several programs and systems developed in the 1990s and early 2000s.