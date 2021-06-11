Windows 10: Update Fixes Bug Preventing Login To Teams

Windows 10: Microsoft fixed an issue preventing login to Teams, Outlook, and OneDrive software. The bug was reported by users after installing update KB5003169, part of Windows 10 May 2021 Update (version 1909).

The fix was released this week with the June Update package. As such, the company recommends that customers download the operating system update KB5003635.

Previously, when trying to login, users would see an error message that asked them to restart the program. The code “800080300” was also displayed, which suggested the user to look for the company’s IT administrator.

At the time, Microsoft asked customers to restart their computers to fix the problem. If the bug persisted, the workaround was to use the web version of the affected software.

Now, the company says the new package “addresses an issue that may prevent the user from signing into some Microsoft 365 desktop apps after installing the May 11, 2021 or later update and rebooting the device.”

Published on Tuesday (8), the June Update will automatically install through Windows Update. If the system does not download automatically, you can access the Microsoft Update Catalog and perform the procedure manually.