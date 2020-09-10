Windows 10 update brings Linux support issues

Microsoft is distributing a new update package for Windows 10 and, as usual, some users are experiencing problems. According to reports found on the Windows Latest website, the September update causes failures in the Windows Subsystem for Linux.

The update that is causing headaches for users is KB4571756. The September package includes security changes and significant improvements, such as fixing the bug that defragments SSDs at each boot.

However, users of the Windows 10 feature that brings support for Linux also found a bug when using the feature. When the Windows Subsystem for Linux 2 (WSL 2) kicks in, the user receives an error message saying “Element Not Found”.

According to reports from affected users, the bug occurs on PCs running the system in version 20H2 (19042) and with the 2004 edition (May 2020 update). Microsoft has not yet officially commented on the matter, so perhaps the company has not yet identified the flaw in the operating system.

How to solve the bug?

As the company responsible for Windows 10 has not yet commented on the matter, it may be that an official fix for the problem will take time to be released. If you are suffering from the bug and need to use WSL 2, the simplest solution to the problem is to uninstall the KB4571756 update.

To uninstall the problematic update, simply perform the following steps:

Enter Settings

Click the Update and Security option

Access the View update history option

Click the Uninstall updates option

Locate the KB4571756 update and click Uninstall

Restart the device



