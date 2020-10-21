Windows 10 Update: 4 errors that can arise the installation

The Windows 10 October 2020 Update is the second major update that the current Microsoft operating system has in the year -the previous one is the May Update, which comes out in May-, and the 2020 update brings all these news that we tell you this morning. But there are users who are having problems downloading and installing it on the May update.

And is that Microsoft itself has detected up to 4 failures and incompatibilities:

– Failed to install third-party drivers with an incorrect format: You may receive the message “Windows cannot verify the publisher of this driver software” or other errors.

– Errors or problems during or after updating devices with certain Conexant audio drivers: Devices with affected Conexant or Synaptics audio drivers might receive a stop error with a blue screen.

– Errors or problems during or after updating devices with Conexant ISST audio drivers: Devices with affected Conexant ISST audio drivers may receive an error or have problems with Windows 10, version 2004.

– Problems when using the Microsoft IME for Japanese or Chinese languages: Users of the Microsoft IME for Japanese or Chinese languages ​​might have problems.

Of these 4 errors that appeared just yesterday, Microsoft has currently fixed the first one about Third Party drivers. The next two are in a “research” state, and the last one on the Japanese or Chinese languages ​​is “mitigated”, but not fixed.

Mistake 1: Third Party Drivers

When installing a third-party driver, you may receive the error “Windows cannot verify the publisher of this driver software.” You may also get the “No signature in the subject” error when trying to view the signature properties with Windows Explorer. This problem occurs when one or more of the following items are present in a driver package:

– A badly formatted catalog file is identified during validation by Windows. Starting with this release, Windows will require the validity of DER-encoded PKCS # 7 content in catalog files. Catalog files must be signed according to section 11.6 of the DER encoding description for the X.690 member set.

– The extension of a driver’s catalog file is not one of the supported extensions.

Platforms affected:

Customers

Windows 10, version 20H2

Windows 10, version 2004

Windows 10, version 1909

Windows 10, version 1903

Windows 10, version 1809

Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC 2019

Windows 10, version 1809

Windows 10, version 1709

Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC 2016

Windows 10, version 1607

Windows 10 Enterprise 2015 LTSB

Windows 8.1

Servers

Windows Server version 20H2

Windows Server, version 2004

Windows Server, version 1909

Windows Server, version 1903

Windows Server, version 1809

Windows Server 2019

Windows Server, version 1803

Windows Server, version 1709

Windows Server 2016

Windows Server 2012 R2

Fix the problem

If you have skipped the first error on the list, the one that has already been solved, try updating again: In the Windows 10 task bar, type “check for updates / Check for updates“. If you keep getting it, it may be from the other errors, so you’ll have to wait for Microsoft to officially fix it.



