Windows 10 should run Android apps in 2021

Microsoft must make 2021 the year of its Windows 10: according to specialized journalist Zac Bowden, the company is working to improve the operating system ecosystem, especially when it comes to applications – and the solution found to solve this is to allow apps Android running on PC.

Users of Samsung Galaxy phones are able to do this thanks to the strategic partnership between the South Korean manufacturer and Microsoft, but the idea is to extend this advantage to all users of Windows 10 in the middle of the second half of 2021.

The emphasis on Windows 10 in 2021 is the result of work throughout this year by Microsoft’s product director, Panos Panay (in charge of the operating system’s user experience), who redirected investments to put Windows 10 back in the spotlight.

Updates

The company has yet to make an announcement (everything is still market speculation) but, according to Bowden, he learned from internal sources at the American manufacturer, “Microsoft is planning a major upgrade to Windows 10 in the fall of 2021, which will feature new top-level features. and an updated, more modern and consistent user interface ”.

According to him, the operating system will have two updates: 21H1, in the first quarter of next year, which will prepare the bases for 21H2, which will arrive on PCs in September or October. Windows 10X would also be launched in the first half of the year.

According to Bowden, “Microsoft will send 64-bit x86 application emulation for Windows 10 on ARM. This will allow devices like Surface Pro X to run most legacy Windows applications. ”

Users of the Microsoft operating system will also gain access to the Cloud PC, which must allocate a version of Windows in the cloud to allow the installation and transmission of applications (especially those that consume a lot of space and memory) to any device, allowing to solve limited storage problems and low performance.



