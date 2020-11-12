Your computer is not working as well as before and if you are complaining about this situation, your solution is in this guide. Let’s take a closer look at our Windows 10 settings 2020 guide, which will speed up your current computer for all systems and configurations, regardless of whether it is a work, home or gaming computer.

Windows 10 settings to speed up your computer 2020

Although the updates published by Microsoft sometimes cause unwanted situations in the system, these updates are a very important element in daily use, especially on the security side. Therefore, our first item will be to make Windows updates completely and error-free. You can check for Windows 10 updates from Start menu> Settings> Update & Security> Windows Update.

Cleaning temporary files

Every program you use on your computer, without exception, creates and uses some residual files to run faster and more stable the next time you use it. Although it is actually a useful feature, these files, which grow in size over time, are a slowdown factor for your Windows at some point. So how do we clean them?

Step 1: Windows key + R key combination or right click the start menu and open the Run box. After typing temp in the box, run it.

Step 2: A confirmation box will appear telling you that you need to allow. If your Windows account is an administrator, you can bypass this warning by saying continue.

Step 3: After confirming, you will see a list of temporary files accumulated in the Windows folder. Select all these files with the CTRL + A key combination and delete with the Shift + Delete key combination

Step 4: Repeat the same process by typing% temp% in the run box this time.

Editing startup programs

Programs that do not work for you at startup may cause system slowness and unnecessary power and resource consumption. Most applications automatically assign themselves to system startup during program installation. It is time to change this situation.

Step 1: Open Task Manager by right clicking on the taskbar.

Step 2: Let’s move to the Startup tab in Task Manager. Here we will see the list of programs that start automatically when our computer boots.

Step 3: In this list, you can right-click the program you do not want to start automatically, and click “disable”. Thus, we have completed this setting.

Turning Off Windows Animations

Our setting to turn off Windows 10 animations is entirely optional. If you like Windows animations (file window opening, start menu peek feature etc.) you can skip this setting.

Step 1: Right click on computer and select properties. Then click on Advanced system settings from the window that opens.

Step 2: Click Performance on the Advanced tab of the System Properties window.

Step 3: Finish by selecting the “adjust for best performance” setting from the window that opens as you can see above.

Removing Unnecessary Programs

Windows 10 settings is one of the most important in our 2020 guide. One day when you need it, set up a program and get your job done, but you forgot to uninstall the program. Even if you do not use the program, automatic updating, any service running in the background and the file size of the program create unnecessary load.

Step 1: Go to Start menu> Settings.

Step 2: Uninstall the programs that you do not use among the programs installed on your system under the Applications menu.

If you want to do a deeper clean, you can check out our small tools guide.

Windows Disk Cleanup

The disk on which your Windows is installed is filled with temporary and unnecessary files called junk for both updating and other uses. Deleting these files, especially after major updates, positively affects both more free space and system speed.

Step 1: Turn on computer and right click the disk (usually C disk) where your Windows is installed and select properties.

Step 2: Click Clean Disk in the window that opens.

Step 3: Click Clean up system files on the bottom left of the disk cleaning window.

Step 4: This option allows us to delete all files that are no longer valid, including temporary and residual files created by updates installed with Windows Update. In this list, mark all the options and press OK. The process may take some time depending on file sizes and system speed.

We have come to the end of our guide to Windows 10 settings 2020, which will speed up your computer. If you like our guide and you know any effective settings other than these settings, please mention them in the comments.



