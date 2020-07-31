Windows 10 reached 11% in 2004’s computers

This Friday (31), AdDuplex released the figures for July 2020 of the participation of different versions of Windows 10 in the PCs on which it is equipped. According to the survey, the May 2020 Update (v2004) share showed a slight increase compared to the latest numbers.

Windows 10 v2004 is now present on 11.6% of machines that have the Microsoft operating system. The number represents an increase of 4.6% in comparison with June. Check the chart below:

When making a parallel with the results of June, it is possible to observe that the growth was not only of the 2004 version. The November 2019 Update (v1909) also increased from 35.7% to 36.8%.

On the other hand, these increases in the two most recent editions of Windows 10 would have come from the first major update last year (v1903) and the two in 2018 (v1803 and v1809), which were down during this period.

To top it off, Fall Creators Update and Creators Update remained stable at 1.2% and 0.8%, respectively, while users of Microsoft’s operating system tests (Insiders) oscillated positively from 0.4% to 0.5 % within that last month.

Methodology

The data collected in the study were obtained on Thursday (30), through approximately 5,000 applications downloaded from the Microsoft Store, which use AdDuplex SDK v.2 or higher.



