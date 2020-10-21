Windows 10 October update: What’s new

We come to the month of October, and that, for Windows users, means that the next big update of the year is coming.

A Windows 10 October Update that is already available for download, and that is a reflection of the current situation we live in the world, paralyzed by the COVID-19 crisis and in which remote teleworking, distance education and video conferencing has become essential elements.

Download the Windows 10 October Update

Let’s see what the new October update brings. But first, let’s see how to get it: Windows 10 will notify you that the update is now available for download. And in fact this is what Microsoft recommends, wait for the notification to appear, although you can also try trying to download it yourself. To do this, in the Windows 10 taskbar type “check for updates”.

What’s new in Windows 10 October Update

Microsoft Edge

Including “the latest and greatest version of the new Microsoft Edge,” users can try out features like Collections to easily save and share content they find online. The browser also has the Price Comparison tool, to easily find the best price when you add an item to the collection, arriving just in time for Black Friday and holiday shopping. But there is more:

Alt + Tab =

The fast way to access your applications and web tabs. With this handy keyboard shortcut you can not only easily access the applications you have open on your desktop, but also your open tabs in Microsoft Edge.

All the tabs you were looking for

If you are one of those who like the convenience of pinning your websites to the taskbar, now when you hover over the website icon, you will see all the open tabs for that site.

New Start

The Start menu now has a more streamlined design. A uniform and partially transparent background to tiles with redesigned application icons like Calculator, Mail and Calendar. This Home layout is ready for dark and light themes.

If you are looking for a little color, make sure to turn on Windows dark mode and then change “Show accent color on the following surfaces” to “Start, Taskbar, and Action Center” in Settings> Personalization> Color to apply your color accent to frame and home tiles.



