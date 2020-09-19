Microsoft has presented the Windows 10 October update final preview to users enrolled in the Insider program. The update, which will be available to everyone soon, has many innovations.

Windows 10 October update has reached its final version

The new monthly update for Windows 10, the system with the highest usage in the operating system market worldwide, will be released to everyone soon. Currently available to Insider users, the Windows 10 20H2 update has many innovations.

One of these innovations is the renewal of the design of the Start menu. In addition, notifications have been improved and the Chromium-based Microsoft Edge browser comes preloaded, replacing the old one.

It has been announced that Microsoft Edge, which has switched to Chromium structure, has a market share of 5 percent according to August 2020 data. The share of the scanner in all systems is 2.3 percent. The leader of the browser market is of course Google Chrome.

Another feature Microsoft brought to the Edge browser was the ALT + TAB key combination to switch between browser tabs. If you are included in the Insider program, you can choose Download and install Windows 10 20H2 update from Settings> Update & Security> Windows Update.



