Windows 10: new patch prepares system for major update

Windows 10: Microsoft is releasing a new patch for Windows 10 that prepares the system for a major update. Soon, the company will release the Spring Update, which will take the system to a new version.

Called KB4023057, the change pack is already being widely distributed by Microsoft. Users will not notice any major changes after the update, as the main objective of the update is to pave the way for the new version of the system.

According to Windows Latest, the update frees up storage space occupied by the system to facilitate the implementation of the new edition of the OS. In addition, the update fixes problems with Windows Update to ensure that users will have no problems when downloading the next version of Windows 10.

In addition to the preparatory patch, Microsoft is also sending notifications to users to update the operating system to newer versions. The November 2019 edition of Windows 10 will be discontinued by Microsoft in May and is being replaced by newer builds, such as 20H2.

Big news coming in 2021

For those who are eager for big changes in Windows 10, the tip is to update the operating system with the latest versions. Currently, the company is testing several changes to the system and news should arrive soon.

In addition to preparing a major seasonal update that is coming, the company is working on Windows 10 Sun Valley. The update that will drastically change the design of the OS is scheduled for the second half of the year, but we will possibly have more news about features next month.

The Microsoft Build event will take place digitally from May 25 and will certainly feature news for Windows 10.