Windows 10: Microsoft Releases 21H2 Preview

Windows 10: Last Tuesday (20), Microsoft released a preview of the new version of Windows 10 for users in the Insider program, aimed at testing the operating system. Update “KB5004296”, named “21H2, build 19044.1149”, is now available on the Release Preview Channel — last phase of testing before final distribution.

As Microsoft explains, the news will come to Insiders users who are already on this channel and have Windows 10 in version 21H2, build “19044.1147”. Similarly, the update will also arrive for users who were moved from the Betas Channel to the Release Preview Channel due to their computers incompatibility for the arrival of Windows 11.

The new preview will arrive as an automatic update for users who already have version 21H2 in the previous build. For the others, it will be necessary to manually search for updates in Windows and check their availability through the path: “Settings > Update and Security > Windows Update > Check for updates”.

In addition to the implementations already presented in the previous build, version 19044.1149 only brings aesthetic changes regarding the representation of the brand in the operating system. Microsoft removed words like “Windows” and “PC” from the IoT Enterprise editions of Windows 10, for example in the phrase “Getting Windows ready” which became “Getting things ready”.

In case of doubt, it is possible to check the current version of Windows 10 through the command “winver”, which can be typed in the search bar of the Start Menu or through the Run program, through the shortcut “Crtl + R”.