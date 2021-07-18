Windows 10: Microsoft introduces new version 21H2

Windows 10: This Friday (16), Microsoft introduced the newest version of Windows 10, the “21H2”. According to the company, the new update will be focused on productivity and security, in order to meet “the feedback from its customers”.

Among the new features are: the implementation of the WPA3 H2E standard for greater protection of wireless connections; improvements to Windows Hello for Enterprise; and support for GPU computing for Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) and Azure IoT Edge for Linux on Windows (EFLOW), aimed specifically at “intense” workflows.

In the announcement, the company reinforces its commitment to the 1.3 billion users of Windows 10, despite the “excitement” at the arrival of its successor, Windows 11. Launched on July 29, 2015, Microsoft’s current operating system will receive official support until October 2025, totaling more than 10 years of “service”.

Availability

The “21H2” version of Windows 10 will be released as a “minor maintenance” as Microsoft explains. This way, for example, users with operating system version 2004 or higher will have a faster installation experience.

The novelty is already being distributed to participants in the Insider program and should arrive in the coming months for other users.