Windows 10 may have major interface changes in 2021

The next major Windows 10 update, scheduled to be released in the second half of 2021, could bring about a significant change in the user interface design, according to Windows Central.

These changes would be included in a project internally dubbed “Sun Valley”, led by Microsoft’s product director, Panos Panay, who took over the division last February. Some time later, the company announced that it was “reinvesting” in the operating system, preparing news for next year.

Possible as a result of this investment, the Sun Valley update is described by internal documents as “invigorating”, according to the publication. It would contribute to modernizing the Windows desktop experience, bringing influences from lighter and newer platforms, following market trends.

The novelty, probably inspired by Windows 10X, version optimized for folding devices, should appear as an evolution of the Fluent Design concept, adopted by the Redmond giant in 2017. Since then, the system has not presented any significant updates to the user interface, since unlike other platforms.

What can change?

There are few details, so far, about this new Windows 10 interface. But according to the sources heard by the site, changes are expected such as a new Start menu, an updated taskbar, made from a more modern code, and a Different File Explorer.

Microsoft would also be working on a broader adoption of the WinUI API in the interface and in embedded apps, providing subtle but improved changes. Another possibility mentioned is to offer better support for dark mode, making the behavior and appearance more consistent after activating this theme.

For the 2 in 1 models, the changes should include improvements in animations and a more fluid experience, in addition to new virtual keyboard and emoji selector.



