Windows 10 issues: Microsoft is back on the agenda

Windows 10 issues are constantly coming up, the highly anticipated “Sun Valley” version will be released later this year. However, the company is constantly coming up with current Windows 10 issues. Users are now complaining about the latest update.

According to reports from Windows 10 users, the latest update cannot be installed by some people. At the same time new problems arise within the uploaders. So what bugs are present in the latest version?

Windows 10 updates are annoying

The KB5001330 update that Microsoft released on Tuesday brought the security patch and a number of fixes. It is said that previously detected printer and similar errors are also fixed in this version. However, some of the users unfortunately run into problems installing the update released on Tuesday on their computers.

Windows 10 users, who opened topics on social media, forum pages and various channels, stated the problems they experienced here. In line with these complaints, the majority, while installing the update; He stated that they faced errors such as 0x800f081f, 0x800f0984 and 0x800f0922.

One user even expressed his problem as follows;

“When I said install update I was facing errors 0x800f0984 and KP5001330. This problem occurred on my Surface Studio 2 and Surface Pro 7 devices. ”

Besides the above issues, some people also state that they installed the update. However, these users complain of poor performance in the new update. For example; game crashes, graphics freezes, and drastic drops in frame rates. Here, these problems occur with the new update. Therefore, in both cases, nothing satisfies the user.

Currently, Microsoft has not made an official statement about these problems. However, when the company sees these complaints, it will prepare the necessary updates.

So do you guys have problems with Windows 10? Indicate in the comments.