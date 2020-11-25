Windows 10 is coming with an innovation from Windows 7

Windows 10 will bring back a design feature left over from the days of Windows 7 when the WinUI 3 update arrives next year. The rounded corners for high-end windows will make a comeback, representing aesthetic change for Microsoft.

Until Windows 8, Microsoft used the Aero effect and rounded corners for all application windows, but later abandoned this look for sharp corners. Now, according to a Microsoft comment on GitHub, the rounded corners will be in use for top-level windows and pop-up app windows. But the decision to implement rounded corners will be left to the developers.

Based on a model screenshot of Microsoft Teams, it is clear that the Redmond-based firm has turned into a style reminiscent of the style used in the Windows 7, Vista and XP eras.

Going back to the past in Windows 10

The decision to revert to its old look will be part of a larger Windows 10 design update planned for next year, including the release of the WinUI 3 UI. WinUI was a native UX platform delivered separately from the operating system. This means it can be updated frequently based on feedback from the developer community. Windows 10’s new user interface may be available in preview builds until spring next year. Windows with rounded corners are expected to come to life in the second half of 2021. It is also thought that Microsoft could make a few changes to the Start Menu and Action Center by taking the idea from WinUI.

Other major design changes coming to Windows 10 affect app icons that will be more colorful and curved. Given that the high-end windows will also be more rounded, it seems Microsoft is working to have a more consistent design over the next year.



