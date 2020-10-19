Windows 10 installs Office web apps without permission

Mandatory Windows 10 updates are nothing new. But the latest example of these seems to have startled users. According to the news in channels such as Windows Latest, ZDNet and The Verge; Windows 10 mandatorily installs Office web apps running on Edge without user consent.

In the first reports, it was stated that this was a case only for members of the Windows Insider program. However, it was later stated that standard users of Windows 10 also saw this change.

These apps don’t use storage space or other resources. However, until now, installing Office web apps has been optional. Windows, not asking the user for permission, only notifies users of the situation. There is no statement from Microsoft about the issue for now.

The main problem with installing Office web apps for Windows 10 seems to be the lack of user consent for this. The Verge site notes that this also makes mandatory updates trivial. These mandatory updates help users get the latest security improvements and protect against malware. It also shows that users do not have as much control over Windows 10 as they thought.



