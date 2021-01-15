Windows 10 Insider Preview 21292 released

Allowing to know a little more about what we will see soon in the next distributions of the official operating system from Microsoft, the Windows 10 Insider program had another round of updates made official for users who are registered on the Dev Channel.

Identified as Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21292, the update brings as main highlight some improvements related to “news and interests” made available in the build delivered last week (identified as build 21286), thus making the functionality more robust.

According to information released by Microsoft itself, corrections related to “news and interests” include several problems that impacted performance and reliability, from the problem where an empty flyout was displayed, from the failure of the taskbar button to read by screen readers , the incorrect display when using small icons on the taskbar, the non-display of contents, the “blurry” display on the taskbar button and more.

In addition to the improvements implemented, Microsoft has also included a new feature in the area in question: the display of real-time traffic conditions and alerts that offer updates during the day, including the visualization of traffic cameras, travel times and more.

In addition, we also have news related to the experience of displaying climatic data on cards and also the possibilities related to the area in question, which was present since its first preview, seen last week.

According to Microsoft, there is the possibility of changing the location of the weather you see by clicking on the three points on the Weather card and then clicking on Edit location, which is an alternative to the standard based on the location measured for the device.