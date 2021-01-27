Windows 10 Insider build 21301 introduced

After checking here that Microsoft has made another round of the Feature Experience Pack available with screen capture improvements to Beta Channel users, now is the time to check out the official news for build 21301, focused on Canal Dev users.

In this particular round, Microsoft highlighted as its main novelty the implementation of improvements related to the use of the touch keyboard, combined with the already traditional list of changes and improvements, in addition to the corrections when compared to the previous distribution.

Speaking first of the keyboard-related implementations, we have implemented refinement improvements for the touch keyboard based on feedback from users in the program, which includes the small layout when highlighting the keyboard to facilitate movement, the inclusion of new symbols for the layouts small and separate, as well as the settings menu that is more organized.

Additionally, it was also confirmed that a more traditional layout is being made available for screens with 12 “or more, bringing the more traditional interface (including the Esc, tab and Windows keys).

Another welcome innovation in the update was the reorganization of word suggestion, something that was also a request from the participants of the Windows Insider program, in order to make the layout more user friendly.

Thanks to this, from now on, the touch keyboard should display a maximum of 5 suggestions centered on the top of the keyboard, which according to Microsoft should reduce the cognitive burden for users, being at least for now offered to a portion of users to checking for possible performance and reliability issues.

As for the changes and improvements, we have that Microsoft has included the option to go to the file location in the context menu by right clicking, updating the N’Ko keyboard layout with adding access to coins and symbols, updating of the touchpad on / off option in Settings> Devices> Touchpad and the dictionary update to improve spell checking and relevance in text prediction.

Regarding corrections, we have a list with 15 items mentioned, including the correction of 100% CPU usage, the failure in the Task Manager when accessing the Details tab, the problem that could cause certain HEIF files to not be rendered ( even with the correct codecs installed) and more.

It is also worth mentioning here that the list of known problems was also cited with a total of 13 items, among which a good part (7, in all) is related to the “News and interests” app, and the complete list can be checked at the link identified “Source” at the end of that story.

Windows 10 Insider Preview participants on the Dev Channel can now download and install this update through Windows Update.