Windows 10 Insider build 20190 is coming to Dev Channel

Continuing with the weekly availability of new builds for participants of the Windows 10 Insider program, Microsoft has made official the arrival of build 20190, aimed at users who are on the so-called Dev Channel, officially bringing the implementation of a new post-update experience.

This new implementation has as main focus to present users with information about what was made available in the new shipment, which allows them to extract more from the system by knowing in a simple way and practicing everything that arrived on the PC.

This new experience is linked to the “Tips” application, highlighting some of the most recent new features, initially on the Insider Preview’s Dev Channel, which can be activated by checking the “Show me the Windows welcome experience” option, within Settings> System> Notifications and actions.

Initially, this novelty is limited to users who have devices in English, which means that it will be accessible to the United States, Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom and India.

Not least, this new build also brought improvements when it comes to the graphics configurations, allowing users to choose which standard high performance GPU and which one to use per application.

With this, users will have more control over performance, something that will be especially convenient for PCs that have two integrated cards (usually one onboard and one offboard), individually choosing which one is most suitable for the task.

When we talk about corrections, we have a list that lists a total of 7 changed items, among which we can mention a failure related to WSL 1, a failure that caused the explorer to stop responding on devices with a touch screen after exiting hibernation and more .

Those interested in checking the complete changelog of the update in question can do so through the official publication of Microsoft, identified as “Via” at the end of this article.



