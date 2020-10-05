Windows 10: how to disable Bing in system searches

Windows 10 now offers a way to disable Bing in the operating system’s search bar. If you do not use the search suggestions offered by the tool, disabling the function can offer faster results when searching for local files, according to the Windows Latest website.

To disable Bing from local Windows 10 searches, you need to use the updated May or October edition of the operating system. The novelty is not available in the settings, but can be performed through the operating system’s registry system.

Before starting the procedure, the tip is to perform a backup of the system logs or create a restore point. The measure serves to ensure safety in the event of a problem during the procedure.

How to disable Bing in Windows 10 searches

When you are sure to make the registry change that disables Bing on local Windows 10 searches, follow the steps below:

1 – Find the Registry Editor by typing “regedit” or “registry editor” when searching for Windows 10;

2 – Click Enter to open the program;

3 – Using the folders present in the left corner of the Registry Editor’s home screen, navigate to the path: Computer \ HKEY_CURRENT_USER \ SOFTWARE \ Policies \ Microsoft \ Windows \ Explorer

4 – If the “Explorer” folder is not available, right click on the directory called “Windows” and create a new Key called “Explorer”;

5 – After creating the “Explorer” folder, right click on the directory, go to “New” and select the “DWORD (32-bit) Value” option.

6 – Name the file “DisableSearchBoxSuggestions”, without quotes;

7 – Finally, add the number 1 in the value field and click “OK” to save the changes. Restart the computer to apply the changes.



