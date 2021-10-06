Windows 10: How Long Will It Have Official Microsoft Support?

Windows 10: Although there are still many businesses and office equipment that continue to work with Windows XP around the world, it is not recommended. Just as it is not the mobile phones that use versions of their operating systems that are no longer upgradeable.

The biggest reason for this? Security: Without regular security patches, the OS is out of date and cannot protect the device. And that is what will happen to Windows 10. But when?

Windows 10 end of official support

According to Microsoft’s official website, Windows 10 Home, Pro, Pro Education, and Pro for Workstations follow the “modern lifecycle policy,” which covers products and services that are continuously serviced and supported. Under this policy, the product or service remains in support if the following criteria are met:

Customers must be current on the published system and service requirements for the product or service.

Customers must be licensed to use the product or service.

Microsoft must currently offer support for the product or service.

In this way, for users who have a PC with Windows 10 who cannot or do not want to update it, Microsoft will support Windows 10 until October 14, 2025. In fact, the next Windows 10 feature update will arrive. later this year. Therefore, if you use W10 you still have 4 more years of updates, although as Microsoft advises, it is best to update to Windows 11 if your computer is compatible.