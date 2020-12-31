Windows 10 good news for Windows 7 and 8.1 users

Support for Windows 7, one of Microsoft’s flagship systems, has officially ended recently. The company warns Windows 7 users to upgrade to the latest version of Windows 10. We have good news for those who want to switch and think that they lost the right to free upgrade.

Former Windows users are still able to upgrade to Windows 10

US-based technology giant Microsoft offered free upgrades to Windows 7 and 8.1 users after releasing Windows 10. This transition process officially ended at the end of 2016, but a very different situation emerged.

In a post on Reddit, it was shared that free upgrades from Windows 7 and 8.1 versions are still available. The users, who checked the accuracy of the situation through the shared information, determined that this event actually existed.

If you own the original version of Windows 7 or 8.1, you can use your free upgrade to Windows 10 at no additional cost and without a new license. If you upgrade to Windows 10 with this method and install from scratch instead of directly upgrading your system, you may not be able to benefit from this right. However, you can install cleanly after the upgrade.



